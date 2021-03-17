Proxy advisers tell Italy's TIM shareholders to back outgoing board list

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended that Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI shareholders vote in favour of a list of candidates put forward by the outgoing board.

Made of 10 candidates, the list includes representatives by TIM's top shareholders, French media group Vivendi VIV.PA and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and confirms Luigi Gubitosi as chief executive for the next three years.

"On balance the composition of the list, which is the result of a structured and overall transparent process, seems consistent with the company's needs," ISS said in its report.

Italy's biggest phone group investors will meet on March 31 to vote on the board renewal.

Shareholders must choose among the outgoing board list and one filed by Italian fund association Assogestioni, made of five candidates, to appoint a 15-member board of directors.

Sources have previously said Vivendi and Cassa depositi e Prestiti, owning 24% and 10% in the former phone monopoly, would back the outgoing board list.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Edmund Blair)

