Proxy advisers ISS, Glass Lewis back all Toshiba director nominees - source

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis have both recommended voting for the appointment of all Toshiba Corp 6502.T director nominees, a source familiar with the matter said.

The list of directors includes two executives from hedge fund shareholders Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management. The source declined to be identified as the matter is private.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Editing by Louise Heavens)

