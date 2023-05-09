Proxy adviser PIRC recommends vote against Shell's chair, annual report

May 9 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser PIRC said on Tuesday it had recommended Shell Plc SHEL.L investors to vote against the energy company's chair and opposed its annual report for "failing to address climate risks by setting adequate targets."

PIRC also advised voting against Shell's Energy Transition resolution, it said, ahead of the company's annual general meeting on May 23 in London.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

