News & Insights

SHEL

Proxy adviser PIRC recommends vote against Shell's chair, annual report

Credit: REUTERS/Johnny Walea via TMX

May 09, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser PIRC said on Tuesday it had recommended Shell Plc SHEL.L investors to vote against the energy company's chair and opposed its annual report for "failing to address climate risks by setting adequate targets."

PIRC also advised voting against Shell's Energy Transition resolution, it said, ahead of the company's annual general meeting on May 23 in London.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.