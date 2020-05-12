Public Companies
Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote against splitting Exxon CEO, chairman roles

HOUSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that investors cast advisory votes against splitting the chief executive and chairman roles at Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, a measure of support for the firm's governance from an influential proxy adviser.

ISS wrote that the oil company's newly created position of lead independent director "appears at this time to be robust" despite a general favoring of an independent director as chair. Exxon's annual meeting is scheduled for May 27.

