Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote against splitting Exxon CEO, chairman roles
HOUSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that investors cast advisory votes against splitting the chief executive and chairman roles at Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, a measure of support for the firm's governance from an influential proxy adviser.
ISS wrote that the oil company's newly created position of lead independent director "appears at this time to be robust" despite a general favoring of an independent director as chair. Exxon's annual meeting is scheduled for May 27.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713-210-8513;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryXOM
Explore Public CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. cracks down on ethanol-based hand sanitizer, hitting supply as demand soars
- UAE's biggest lender FAB to shut Qatar operations amid row with Doha
- Taiwan rebuffs WHO, says China has no right to represent it
- EXCLUSIVE-China sugar industry to lobby government for extension of hefty tariffs on imports -sources