Proxy adviser ISS recommends against Toshiba's break-up plan -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised against Toshiba Corp's 6502.T break-up plan to be put to a vote on March 24, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The Japanese conglomerate is aiming to break up into two companies and is due to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to win approval.

