Proxy adviser GL recommends to vote for Leonardo CEO liability action

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended on Friday that Leonardo LDOF.MI shareholders vote for a liability action promoted by investor Bluebell against the group's CEO.

Last year CEO Alessandro Profumo was sentenced in the first instance to six years imprisonment for false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI.

Bluebell, which owns 25 shares in the defence group, said it wanted to propose the action and ask for damages stemming from the conviction, in a letter to Leonardo's chairman dated April 28.

"The sentence in first instance against Alessandro Profumo is indicative of reasonable grounds for a liability action," said Glass Lewis in its recommendation ahead of Leonardo's shareholders meeting on May 19.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)

