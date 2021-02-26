Proximus eyes lower core profit in 2021

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Belgium's Proximus PROX.BR said on Friday it expected lower core profit for 2021, as it anticipates additional spending on fibre migrations and IT transformation, while seeing less savings from its adopted COVID-19 measures.

The company forecast underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of 1.75 billion to 1.78 billion euros ($2.13 billion to $2.16 billion), below a company-provided consensus of between 1.80 billion to 1.89 billion euros.

