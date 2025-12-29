Proximar Seafood Appoints Viggo Halseth As Chair Following Kjell-Erik Østdahl's Resignation

(RTTNews) - Proximar Seafood AS (PROXI.OL) announced that Kjell-Erik Østdahl will step down from his role as Chair of the Board, effective 1 January 2026.

Following his departure, Viggo Halseth will assume the position of Chair until the next General Meeting. Halseth has served as a member of the Board since 2022 and brings nearly four decades of expertise in the aquaculture feed industry. His career includes senior leadership roles at Nutreco and Skretting, where he held positions such as Chief Innovation Officer at Nutreco and CEO of both Skretting Norway and the Skretting Group.

