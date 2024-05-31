News & Insights

Stocks

Proximar Seafood Appoints New Development Director

May 31, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proximar Seafood AS (DE:84Q) has released an update.

Proximar Seafood AS is strengthening its corporate administration by appointing Yasumitsu Himeno, a seasoned finance expert with over 30 years of experience, as the new Corporate Development Director. Himeno, who has a rich background in various financial sectors and an extensive network in Japan, will leave the company’s Board of Directors to assume his new role on June 3, 2024. This strategic move is expected to bolster Proximar’s financing strategy and expansion in Japan.

For further insights into DE:84Q stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.