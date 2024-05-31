Proximar Seafood Appoints New Development Director

Proximar Seafood AS (DE:84Q) has released an update.

Proximar Seafood AS is strengthening its corporate administration by appointing Yasumitsu Himeno, a seasoned finance expert with over 30 years of experience, as the new Corporate Development Director. Himeno, who has a rich background in various financial sectors and an extensive network in Japan, will leave the company’s Board of Directors to assume his new role on June 3, 2024. This strategic move is expected to bolster Proximar’s financing strategy and expansion in Japan.

