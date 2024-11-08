Proximar Seafood to Announce Q3 2024 Results

Proximar Seafood AS (DE:84Q) has released an update.

Proximar Seafood AS, a Norwegian land-based salmon farming company, is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 15, with a webcast presentation by CEO Joachim Nielsen and CFO Ole Christian Willumsen. The company, known for its Fuji Atlantic Salmon brand, recently completed its first harvest in Japan, benefiting from reduced costs and increased freshness due to its strategic location near a major fish market.

