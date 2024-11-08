News & Insights

Stocks

Proximar Seafood to Announce Q3 2024 Results

November 08, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proximar Seafood AS (DE:84Q) has released an update.

Proximar Seafood AS, a Norwegian land-based salmon farming company, is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 15, with a webcast presentation by CEO Joachim Nielsen and CFO Ole Christian Willumsen. The company, known for its Fuji Atlantic Salmon brand, recently completed its first harvest in Japan, benefiting from reduced costs and increased freshness due to its strategic location near a major fish market.

For further insights into DE:84Q stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.