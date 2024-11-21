Proximar Seafood Adjusts Harvest Plans After Module Breach

Proximar Seafood AS (DE:84Q) has released an update.
Proximar Seafood AS faced a technical breach in their C module’s bio media filter but assured no fish mortality occurred. The company has taken measures to maintain water quality and plans to move fish to another module while accelerating the startup of a new module. Despite this incident, Proximar expects a slight reduction in their harvest plan for the next two years.
