Province Resources Options Expire Unexercised

May 28, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Province Resources Ltd (AU:PRL) has released an update.

Province Resources Ltd has announced the cessation of 12 million options due to expiration without exercise or conversion. The options, described as PRLAK, expiring on May 28, 2024, at an exercise price of $0.25, have officially ceased as of the same date. This marks a significant change in the company’s outstanding securities.

