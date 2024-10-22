News & Insights

Province Resources Ltd Eyes New Opportunities

October 22, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Province Resources Ltd (AU:PRL) has released an update.

Province Resources Ltd is engaging with the State Government regarding the HyEnergy® project while also evaluating potential gold projects in Australia and abroad. The company aims to identify projects for relisting its shares on a recognized exchange. As of the end of the September quarter, Province Resources maintains a cash balance of $9.75 million, with no significant mining production activities reported.

