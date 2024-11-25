Province Resources Ltd Annual Meeting Decisions Unveiled

Province Resources Ltd (AU:PRL) has released an update.

Province Resources Ltd (ASX:PRL) held its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, where shareholders voted on resolutions including the re-election of directors and adoption of the remuneration report. The results indicate a majority support for the proposed resolutions. Investors may find these outcomes significant as they reflect the company’s governance and shareholder sentiments.

