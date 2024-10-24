News & Insights

Province Resources Ltd Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024

Province Resources Ltd (AU:PRL) has released an update.

Province Resources Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, offering shareholders the option to participate either physically in Subiaco, WA or virtually online. The meeting will enable shareholders to engage in live discussions and vote on resolutions in real time. This hybrid approach ensures accessibility and active participation from all shareholders.

