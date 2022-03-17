Providing Investment Advisors with a Low-Cost Alternative for Canadian Equities Data through Nasdaq Basic Canada

After saving the industry more than $400 million with Nasdaq Basic for equities listed in the United States, Nasdaq has now extended its market cost savings services to Canadian-listed equities through Nasdaq Basic Canada. The service combines data from Nasdaq CXC, CX2 and CXD into a single market data product, providing investment advisors and customers with an accurate, lower-cost alternative for real-time Canadian equities data.

“Firms are often shocked to hear that Basic Canada saves an average of 60% on Level 1 fees for Canadian securities, and even more when considering the enterprise license options,” said Oliver Albers, Global Head of Data for Nasdaq Investment Intelligence. “We transformed real-time data access in the U.S. by offering an affordable alternative to Level 1, and we’re committed to making the same data transformation in Canada.”

Nasdaq Basic Canada covers all CSE, TSX and TSX Venture equities. It is also highly accurate - on average for February, Nasdaq Basic Canada was within $0.01 of last sale for all securities listed on CSE, TSX and TSX-V.

Nasdaq Basic Canada is currently accessible via many trusted data providers, including FactSet, Iress, Options, QuoteMedia and Refinitiv, and is also available via direct connect or our cloud APIs on Nasdaq Data Link. Flexible delivery options enable wealth management firms to seamlessly incorporate the Nasdaq Basic Canada Level 1 offering into their existing platforms.

“Many of our clients across the globe hold and track Canadian investments, and Nasdaq Basic Canada will give them a choice that provides the right value for what they are trying to achieve,” said FactSet’s Head of Research and Advisory Solutions Goran Skoko.

Based on client feedback, Nasdaq recently introduced two new enterprise licenses for Nasdaq Basic Canada, which are tailored for wealth management and investment advisors, retail brokers, banks and investment dealers. The new options include the first professional enterprise solution in the Canadian marketplace and an option for expanded use by non-business accounts, as well as Level 2 depth on retail platforms. Both enterprise licenses offer a fixed price with flexible terms, minimal impact to administrative teams, reduced cost and, most importantly, unlimited distribution – ideal for cost planning in a fluctuating market.

According to Capgemini’s 2022 Top Trends in Wealth Management report, wealth management firms are exploring synergies with retail banks to promote themselves as a one-stop shop that caters to a full spectrum of clients’ financial service needs. Since many Canadian firms have both wealth management and retail arms, providing real-time data via Nasdaq Basic Canada demonstrates a commitment to democratized data access across the investor spectrum.

Another trend likely to affect Canadian firms in 2022 is the expansion of zero-commission trading. Based on the increased adoption of Nasdaq Basic in the U.S. as zero-fee trading has taken off, Nasdaq is committed to providing the same partnership to Canadian firms to help them navigate this changing landscape by offering a cost-saving opportunity along with expanding the use of real-time data.

For more information on Nasdaq Basic Canada, visit our solution page.