Provident's home credit collections back to pre-COVID-19 levels, 2020 on track

Muvija M Reuters
Doorstep lender Provident Financial Plc said on Wednesday collection performance in its home credit business has now aligned with pre-coronavirus levels, with the company on track to meet market expectations for the year.

The company, which was pushed to a first-half loss partly due to higher impairment, reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio - a closely watched measure of balance sheet strength - of 36% as at September end. That was slightly higher than the 35.4% it posted in August.

