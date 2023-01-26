PFG

Provident Financial to change name and CEO

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Provident Financial PFG.L said on Thursday it was replacing its chief executive officer and renaming the company as the British subprime lender repositions itself as a specialist banking group.

The lender, which announced the plans alongside its fourth- quarter update, said new lending in the last three months was strong as people relied on unsecured borrowing to meet expenses during a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Its credit card business also saw strong demand in the run- up to the festive period, with credit card spend increasing by about 2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Malcolm Le May will step down in the summer and be replace by Bank of Ireland UK chief Ian McLaughlin, said the London-listed company, which will be known as Vanquis Banking Group from March onwards.

"We enter 2023 with a planned new corporate identity... a new secured product strategy with the launch of our second charge mortgage pilot phase and new funding optionality with the approval of the large exposure waiver," Le May said in a statement.

Second charge mortgages are subsequent and separate loans to original mortgages in place.

