PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS Earnings Results: $PFS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS ($PFS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.50 per share, beating estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $208,760,000, beating estimates of $183,430,948 by $25,329,052.
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS Insider Trading Activity
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS insiders have traded $PFS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD J LEPPERT sold 69,921 shares for an estimated $1,442,470
- CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN (Executive Chairman) sold 18,153 shares for an estimated $374,296
- WALTER SIEROTKO (EVP of Provident Bank) sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $325,366
- FRANK L FEKETE sold 6,209 shares for an estimated $133,183
- JAMES A. CHRISTY (EVP, CRO of Provident Bank) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $73,080
- GEORGE LISTA (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,729
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,399,351 shares (+1787.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,275,753
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 486,308 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,176,631
- STATE STREET CORP added 257,655 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,861,949
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 254,561 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,803,566
- INVESCO LTD. added 240,522 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,538,650
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 212,395 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,007,893
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 205,067 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,869,614
