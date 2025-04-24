PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS Earnings Results: $PFS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS ($PFS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.50 per share, beating estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $208,760,000, beating estimates of $183,430,948 by $25,329,052.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS Insider Trading Activity

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS insiders have traded $PFS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD J LEPPERT sold 69,921 shares for an estimated $1,442,470

CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN (Executive Chairman) sold 18,153 shares for an estimated $374,296

WALTER SIEROTKO (EVP of Provident Bank) sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $325,366

FRANK L FEKETE sold 6,209 shares for an estimated $133,183

JAMES A. CHRISTY (EVP, CRO of Provident Bank) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $73,080

GEORGE LISTA (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,729

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

