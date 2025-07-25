Provident Financial Sets Revenue Record

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) reported GAAP net earnings of $72 million ($0.55 per share) for Q2 2025, highlighted by record revenue of $214 million, annualized ROA of 1.19%, and an adjusted return on average tangible equity of 16.8%.

The company posted strong commercial and industrial loan growth, declining deposit costs, solid asset quality, a $0.45 increase in tangible book value per share, and reaffirmed quarterly operating expense guidance, providing a multi-faceted view of operational momentum and capital strength.

Net interest income climbs and margin expands at Provident

Net interest income (GAAP) reached a record $187 million, contributing to the total revenue rise and assisted by an increase in average earning assets of $383 million (annualized 7% quarter-over-quarter).

The reported net interest margin (NIM) rose by two basis points quarter over quarter to 3.36%, with management forecasting NIM to range from 3.35% to 3.45% for the remainder of 2025, factoring in two 25 basis point rate cuts for the remainder of 2025.

Provident Financial’s ability to expand margin and NII despite anticipated Fed rate cuts signals robust asset repricing power and recurring income growth, supporting stable profitability even in a moderating rate environment.

Commercial loan growth diversifies and CRE concentration falls

C&I (commercial and industrial) loans grew at an annualized rate of 21% quarter-over-quarter, and total commercial loans advanced at 8% annualized, while CRE (commercial real estate) exposure, a critical regulatory watchpoint, declined to a ratio of 444% (408% excluding merger effects) from 475% in Q2 2024.

The loan pipeline remains sizable at $1.6 billion, with a loan pipeline yielding a weighted average interest rate of 6.3% at quarter-end, outperforming the 6.05% yield of the back book portfolio.

"I think part of our strategic objective was to kind of diversify our commercial book so we're not CRE heavy. And as you can see by the reported number that if you adjust for the merger-related charge, we're at 408%. That's a pretty solid number. And it'll continue to improve as we continue to build our other lines of business."

— Tony Labozzetta, President and CEO

This strategic pivot toward more diversified commercial lending reduces CRE concentration, positioning the company for more resilient long-term growth.

Improved asset quality and releases reserves

Nonperforming assets declined to 44 basis points of total assets, net charge-offs dropped to $1.2 million (three basis points of average loans), and total delinquencies decreased to 65 basis points of loans.

"This strong and stable asset quality, coupled with an improved economic forecast used in our CECL model, drove a $2.9 million reserve release this quarter. This brought our allowance coverage ratio to 98 basis points of loans at June 30."

— Tom Lyons, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO

With credit quality strong relative to peers and loss provisions shrinking this quarter, Provident Financial realized tangible capital benefits, limiting near-term downside from credit shocks.

Looking ahead

Management reaffirmed core operating expense guidance of $112 million-$115 million per quarter for 2025 and expects NIM to hold between 3.35% and 3.45% for the remainder of 2025, including two projected 25 basis point FOMC rate cuts.

The CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) target is around 11.25%. A robust loan pipeline and strong deposit growth support management’s confidence in sustaining commercial loan expansion for the rest of 2025. No new share repurchase plans or M&A commitments were introduced, but management remains strategically opportunistic in M&A evaluation.

