Provident Financial Services Sees Growth Post Lakeland Merger

Provident Financial Services, Inc. reported significant financial growth in Q3 2024, with net income rising to $46.4 million, reversing a loss from the previous quarter. This improvement was largely driven by the successful merger with Lakeland Bancorp, which boosted the company’s assets, loans, and deposits. The merger also led to increased net interest income and margin, reflecting the full integration of Lakeland’s operations. Additionally, Provident declared a quarterly cash dividend, signaling confidence in sustained financial health despite merger-related costs.

