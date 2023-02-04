Provident Financial Services (PFS) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Provident Financial Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $24.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.29%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 8.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Services is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of $24.26.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Services is $703MM, an increase of 41.38%. The projected annual EPS is $2.49, an increase of 6.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Services. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PFS is 0.0990%, a decrease of 12.2880%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 56,759K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,125,487 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,063,445 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006,445 shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,050,534 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040,546 shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 51.27% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,917,275 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863,396 shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 5.71% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,819,784 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719,041 shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Provident Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc., which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.