Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share on the 26th of August. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 3.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Provident Financial Services' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Provident Financial Services has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 46%, which means that Provident Financial Services would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 12.8% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 43% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NYSE:PFS Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Provident Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Provident Financial Services Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Provident Financial Services has grown earnings per share at 7.8% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Provident Financial Services' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Provident Financial Services that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

