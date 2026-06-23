Provident Financial Services Names Adriano Duarte CFO

(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), the bank holding company for Provident Bank, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Adriano Duarte as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective July 1.

Duarte has more than 30 years of experience and joined Provident in 2020 through the acquisition of SB One Bank. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Provident.

In pre-market activity, PFS shares were trading at $22.41, down 2.61% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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