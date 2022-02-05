Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Provident Financial Services' shares before the 10th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.96 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Provident Financial Services has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $24.11. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Provident Financial Services can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Provident Financial Services paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:PFS Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Provident Financial Services earnings per share are up 9.5% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Provident Financial Services worth buying for its dividend? Provident Financial Services has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Provident Financial Services ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Provident Financial Services has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Provident Financial Services and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

