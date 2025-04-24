Stocks
PFS

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings with $64 Million Net Income

April 24, 2025 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Provident Financial Services reports Q1 2025 net income increase to $64 million, driven by loan growth and reduced merger expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Provident Financial Services, Inc. reported strong first-quarter results for 2025, with net income of $64.0 million, or $0.49 per share, a significant increase from $48.5 million in the previous quarter and $32.1 million in the same period last year. Key factors influencing this performance included a $2.7 million write-down on a foreclosed property, which was offset by profits from the sale of fixed assets upon consolidating branches. The company's loan portfolio grew, particularly in commercial lending, while net interest margin improved to 3.34%. Adjusted returns showed positive trends in asset and equity management despite an increase in income tax expenses and non-performing loans. Additionally, the company declared a dividend of $0.24 per share to be paid in May. Overall, Provident expressed confidence in its operational strengths and strategies moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • Provident Financial Services reported a significant increase in net income, rising to $64.0 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $48.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in the previous quarter, indicating strong financial growth.
  • The company's annualized adjusted return on average assets improved to 1.11% from 1.05% in the prior quarter, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • The total commercial and industrial loan portfolio grew by $74.3 million, or 6.5% annualized, indicating strong demand and growth in lending activities.
  • Non-interest income increased by $2.9 million to $27.0 million, showcasing successful diversification in revenue streams following the merger with Lakeland Bancorp.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by a $2.7 million write-down on a foreclosed property.
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.02%, indicating potential concerns regarding the company's loan portfolio health as non-performing loans increased significantly.
  • Income tax expense increased sharply due to an increased effective tax rate from prior quarters, which could affect future profitability.

FAQ

What were Provident Financial's net income results for Q1 2025?

Provident Financial reported a net income of $64.0 million, or $0.49 per share for Q1 2025.

How did merger-related costs affect financial results?

There were no merger-related transaction costs in Q1 2025, contrasting with $20.2 million in Q4 2024.

What is the company's quarterly dividend announcement?

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, payable on May 30, 2025.

How did the loan portfolio change in Q1 2025?

Total commercial and industrial loans increased by $74.3 million to $4.68 billion as of March 31, 2025.

What were adjusted returns on average assets for Q1 2025?

The annualized adjusted return on average assets was 1.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PFS Insider Trading Activity

$PFS insiders have traded $PFS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDWARD J LEPPERT sold 69,921 shares for an estimated $1,442,470
  • CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN (Executive Chairman) sold 18,153 shares for an estimated $374,296
  • WALTER SIEROTKO (EVP of Provident Bank) sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $325,366
  • FRANK L FEKETE sold 6,209 shares for an estimated $133,183
  • JAMES A. CHRISTY (EVP, CRO of Provident Bank) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $73,080
  • GEORGE LISTA (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,729

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $PFS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,399,351 shares (+1787.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,275,753
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 486,308 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,176,631
  • STATE STREET CORP added 257,655 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,861,949
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 254,561 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,803,566
  • INVESCO LTD. added 240,522 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,538,650
  • BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 212,395 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,007,893
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 205,067 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,869,614

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ISELIN, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $64.0 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $32.1 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was negatively impacted by a $2.7 million write-down on a foreclosed property, partially offset by a $624,000 profit on fixed asset sales related to the consolidation of three branches. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”) for the 2025 period, these costs totaled $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, respectively.



Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “With the integration of Lakeland behind us, we are starting to see the benefits of the transaction come to fruition. We are very pleased with our first quarter financial results and encouraged by the promising start to the year. Despite ongoing uncertainty in the markets, our core businesses, credit quality and risk management remain strong. Our team is focused on building the business, delivering exceptional customer service and creating value for all stakeholders while remaining agile in this rapidly changing economic and regulatory environment."




Performance Highlights for the


First Quarter


of


2025




  • Adjusted for a one-time write-down on a foreclosed property in the current quarter, as well as transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland in prior quarters, the Company's annualized adjusted returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity

    (1)

    were 1.11%, 10.13% and 16.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.05%, 9.53% and 15.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 11 of the earnings release.


  • The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity

    (2)

    were 1.61%, 14.63% and 21.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.53%, 13.91% and 20.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 11 of the earnings release.


  • The Company’s total commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio increased $74.3 million, or 6.5% annualized, to $4.68 billion as of March 31, 2025, from $4.61 billion as of December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Company's total commercial portfolio increased $150.0 million, or 3.8% annualized to $16.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, from $16.04 billion as of December 31, 2024.


  • The net interest margin increased six basis points to 3.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from 3.28% for the trailing quarter, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased nine basis points from the trailing quarter to 2.94%. The average yield on total loans decreased four basis points to 5.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, decreased 14 basis points to 2.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.


  • The Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $7.8 million provision for the trailing quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to the change in a qualitative factor indexed to the forecasted unemployment rate that resulted in a decrease in reserves required on pooled loans within our Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.02% as of March 31, 2025, from 1.04% as of December 31, 2024.


  • Insurance Agency income increased $858,000 or 17.9%, versus the same period in 2024, while pre-tax Insurance Agency net income increased $544,000 or 23.3% versus the same period in 2024.


  • As of March 31, 2025, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.77 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.31%.






Declaration of Quarterly Dividend



The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2025.




Results of Operations






Three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income was $64.0 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin




Net interest income was $181.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the trailing quarter, despite there being two fewer calendar days in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to favorable repricing of deposits.



The Company’s net interest margin increased six basis points to 3.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from 3.28% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased three basis points to 5.63%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased 13 basis points from the trailing quarter to 2.90%. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased 17 basis points to 2.64%, compared to 2.81% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.25% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.76%, compared to 3.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





Provision for Credit Losses on Loans




For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses of $7.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.  The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to the change in a qualitative factor indexed to the forecasted unemployment rate that resulted in a decrease in reserves required on pooled loans within our CECL model.  For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $2.0 million, or an annualized four basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $5.5 million, or an annualized nine basis points of average loans, for the trailing quarter.





Non-Interest Income and Expense




For the three months ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income totaled $27.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Insurance agency income increased $2.4 million to $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to the receipt of contingent commissions and additional business in the current quarter. Additionally, other income increased $920,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in profit on fixed asset sales, combined with an increase in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, wealth management income decreased $327,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period, while BOLI income decreased $169,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreased equity valuations.



Non-interest expense totaled $116.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $18.1 million, compared to $134.3 million for the trailing quarter. Merger-related expenses, which were completed at the end of 2024, decreased $20.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter. Other operating expenses decreased $929,000 to $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $17.4 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a prior quarter $1.4 million charge for contingent litigation reserves, combined with decreases in professional service and insurance expenses, partially offset by a $2.7 million write-down on a foreclosed property. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits expense increased $2.4 million to $62.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $59.9 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in compensation and benefit expense was primarily due to increases in salary expense related to company-wide annual merit increases and severance expense, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation. Additionally, net occupancy expense increased $1.4 million to $13.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, largely due to seasonal increases in snow removal, utilities and other maintenance costs.



The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

(1)

totaled 1.92% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)

(1)

was 54.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 55.43% for the trailing quarter.





Income Tax Expense




For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $27.8 million with an effective tax rate of 30.3%, compared with income tax expense of $14.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6% for the trailing quarter. The increase in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in taxable income and a discrete item related to stock-based compensation, combined with a prior quarter $4.2 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024.






Three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income was $64.0 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $32.1 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin




Net interest income increased $88.1 million to $181.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $93.7 million for same period in 2024.  The increase in net interest income was favorably impacted by the net assets added in the May 16, 2024 acquisition of Lakeland and related accretion of purchase accounting adjustments.



The Company’s net interest margin increased 47 basis points to 3.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from 2.87% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased 57 basis points to 5.63%, compared to 5.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to 2.90%, compared to 2.80% for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 2.64%, compared to 2.60% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.65 billion to $3.72 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.07 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with 2.04% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.76%, compared to 3.60% for the same period last year.





Provision for Credit Losses on Loans




For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a $200,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.  The increase in the provision for credit losses was due to an increase in specific reserves on impaired credits. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $2.0 million, or an annualized four basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $971,000, or an annualized four basis points of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Non-Interest Income and Expense




Non-interest income totaled $27.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $6.2 million, compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $3.7 million to $9.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, debit card related fee income and commercial loan prepayment fees, resulting from the Lakeland merger. Other income increased $1.4 million to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in profit on fixed asset sales, combined with an increase in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions and an increase in gains on sales of mortgage loans. Insurance agency income increased $858,000 to $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, largely due to an increase in contingency income and business activity, while BOLI income increased $275,000 to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI, partially offset by a decrease in equity valuations.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $116.3 million, an increase of $44.4 million, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $22.3 million to $62.4 million for three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $40.0 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to the addition of Lakeland, combined with an increase in salary expense associated with Company-wide annual merit increases. Amortization of intangibles increased $8.8 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $705,000 for 2024, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expense increased $6.1 million to $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, largely due to the addition of Lakeland and a $2.7 million write-down on a foreclosed property in the current quarter. Net occupancy expense increased $5.4 million to $13.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased depreciation and maintenance expenses because of the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $2.8 million to $9.6 million for three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $6.8 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in data processing expense was primarily due to increases in software service, telecommunication and core service expenses, due to the addition of Lakeland. Additionally, FDIC insurance expense increased $1.1 million to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in the assessment rate and average assets, as a result of the addition of Lakeland. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest expense, merger-related expenses, which completed at the end of 2024 decreased $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.



The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

(1)

was 1.92% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.99% for the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)

(1)

was 54.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 60.82% for the same respective period in 2024.





Income Tax Expense




For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $27.8 million with an effective tax rate of 30.3%, compared with $10.9 million with an effective tax rate of 25.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with the same period last year, was largely the result of an increase in taxable income and an increase in state tax rates as a result of the May 2024 Lakeland merger, as well as a discrete item related to stock-based compensation. The increase in state tax rates is a result of the Company no longer receiving benefit of a reduced New Jersey state rate available for the Company's REIT and New Jersey investment company subsidiaries. The state of New Jersey allows certain bank subsidiaries with assets under $15 billion to benefit from the lower rate, however due to the Lakeland merger in May of 2024, the $15 billion asset threshold was crossed and the increased New Jersey rate was applicable.





Asset Quality




The Company’s total non-performing loans as of March 31, 2025 were $103.2 million, or 0.54% of total loans, compared $72.1 million, or 0.39% of total loans as of December 31, 2024 and $35.5 million, or 0.35% of total loans as of March 31, 2024. The $31.2 million increase in non-performing loans as of March 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, was primarily attributable to two loans: a $20.3 million commercial real estate loan secured by a mixed use property with a current loan-to value of 53% and an $11.5 million construction loan secured by a nearly complete warehouse facility with a current loan-to-value of 62%. These loans have no prior charge-off history and carry no specific reserve allocations. As of March 31, 2025, impaired loans totaled $86.1 million with related specific reserves of $7.9 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $40.1 million with related specific reserves of $8.2 million.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan held for investment portfolio was 1.02% of total loans, compared to 1.04% and 0.98% as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $1.7 million to $191.8 million as of March 31, 2025, from $193.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to net charge-offs of $2.0 million, partially offset by a $325,000 provision for credit losses.



The following table shows accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024




Number




of




Loans


Principal




Balance




of Loans


Number




of




Loans


Principal




Balance




of Loans


Number




of




Loans


Principal




Balance




of Loans




(Dollars in thousands)


Accruing past due loans:













30 to 59 days past due:













Commercial mortgage loans

8

$
13,696


7

$
8,538


3

$
5,052


Multi-family mortgage loans

1


7,433










4


12,069


Construction loans

























Residential mortgage loans

27


6,905


22


6,388


11


3,568


Total mortgage loans

36


28,034


29


14,926


18


20,689


Commercial loans

37


13,472


23


4,248


11


4,493


Consumer loans

22


1,604


47


3,152


22


803


Total 30 to 59 days past due

95

$
43,110


99

$
22,326


51

$
25,985
















60 to 89 days past due:













Commercial mortgage loans

2

$
196


4

$
3,954


3

$
1,148


Multi-family mortgage loans

























Construction loans

























Residential mortgage loans

18


5,009


17


5,049


6


804


Total mortgage loans

20


5,205


21


9,003


9


1,952


Commercial loans

15


3,743


9


2,377


3


332


Consumer loans

12


854


15


856


8


755


Total 60 to 89 days past due

47


9,802


45


12,236


20


3,039


Total accruing past due loans

142

$
52,912


144

$
34,562


71

$
29,024

















Non-accrual:













Commercial mortgage loans

18

$
42,931


17

$
20,883


8

$
5,938


Multi-family mortgage loans

5


7,294


6


7,498


2


2,355


Construction loans

3


18,929


2


13,246










Residential mortgage loans

22


5,246


23


4,535


10


1,647


Total mortgage loans

48


74,400


48


46,162


20


9,940


Commercial loans

83


27,471


65


24,243


21


36,892


Consumer loans

19


1,352


23


1,656


11


760


Total non-accrual loans

150

$
103,223


136

$
72,061


52

$
47,592
















Non-performing loans to total loans




0.54%





0.39%





0.44%


Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans




185.78%





268.43%





223.63%


Allowance for loan losses to total loans




1.02%





1.04%





0.98%




The increase in accruing past due loans versus the trailing quarter was primarily attributable to two loans: a $10.5 million commercial real estate loan which is expected to be fully resolved in the second quarter through the completion of a pending note sale and a $7.4 million commercial real estate loan that is in the process of refinancing with the Company.



As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company held foreclosed assets of $6.8 million and $9.5 million, respectively. Foreclosed assets as of March 31, 2025 were comprised of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets as of March 31, 2025 increased $28.4 million to $110.0 million, or 0.45% of total assets, from $81.5 million, or 0.34% of total assets as of December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, there was a write-down of a foreclosed commercial property of $2.7 million based on a contracted sales price. The sale of this property is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, reducing foreclosed assets by $5.8 million.




Balance Sheet Summary



Total assets as of March 31, 2025 were $24.22 billion, a $172.9 million increase from December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $132.0 million increase in total loans and a $110.5 million increase in total investments, partially offset by a decrease in intangible and other assets.



The Company’s loans held for investment portfolio totaled $18.79 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $18.66 billion as of December 31, 2024. The portfolio consisted of the following:

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024




(Dollars in thousands)

Mortgage loans:





Commercial
$
7,295,651


$
7,228,078



Multi-family

3,458,190



3,382,933



Construction

756,356



823,503



Residential

1,994,404



2,010,637



Total mortgage loans

13,504,601



13,445,151



Commercial loans

4,682,902



4,608,600



Consumer loans

613,453



613,819



Total gross loans

18,800,956



18,667,570



Premiums on purchased loans

1,337



1,338



Net deferred fees and unearned discounts

(10,922)



(9,538)



Total loans
$
18,791,371


$
18,659,370





During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the loans held for investment portfolio had net increases of $75.3 million of multi-family loans, $74.3 million of commercial loans and $67.6 million of commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $67.1 million of construction loans and $16.2 million of residential mortgage loans. Total commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 86.1% of the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2025, compared to 85.9% as of December 31, 2024.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $1.93 billion, compared with $622.7 million for the same period in 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.88 billion, including commitments of $1.75 billion in commercial loans, $517.7 million in construction loans and $141.4 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were $2.73 billion and $1.97 billion, respectively.



The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.77 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.79 billion and $1.08 billion as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Total investment securities were $3.34 billion as of March 31, 2025, a $110.5 million increase from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities.



Total deposits decreased $175.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $18.45 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts decreased $172.5 million to $15.28 billion as of March 31, 2025, while total time deposits decreased $2.4 million to $3.17 billion as of March 31, 2025. The decrease in savings and demand deposits consisted of a $142.8 million decrease in interest bearing demand deposits, a $22.0 million decrease in money market deposits and a $8.7 million decrease in savings deposits, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in non-interest-bearing demand deposits. Within total savings and demand deposits, total municipal deposits decreased $130.8 million to $3.38 billion as of March 31, 2025, mainly due to seasonal outflows. The decrease in time deposits consisted of a $78.6 million decrease in retail time deposits, partially offset by a $76.2 million increase in brokered time deposits.



Borrowed funds increased $315.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $2.34 billion. The increase in borrowings was largely due to asset funding requirements. Borrowed funds represented 9.6% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, an increase from 8.4% as of December 31, 2024.



Stockholders’ equity increased $57.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $2.66 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, common stock repurchases totaled 99,541 shares at an average cost of $18.19 per share, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. As of March 31, 2025, approximately 873,000 shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share

(1)

as of March 31, 2025 were $20.35 and $14.15, respectively, compared with $19.93 and $13.66, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.




About the Company



Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.




Post Earnings Conference Call



Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-412-4131 (United States Toll Free) and 1-646-960-0134 (United States Local). Speakers will need to enter conference ID code (3610756) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on "Webcast."




Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” "project," "intend," “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, inflation and unemployment, competitive products and pricing, real estate values, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, potential goodwill impairment, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, and the impact of a potential shutdown of the federal government.



The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.




Footnotes





(1)


Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.







PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)






As of or for the




Three months ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2025




2024




2024



Statement of Income






Net interest income
$
181,728


$
181,737


$
93,670


Provision for credit losses

638



8,880



186


Non-interest income

27,030



24,175



20,807


Non-interest expense

116,267



134,323



71,321


Income before income tax expense

91,853



62,709



42,970


Net income

64,028



48,524



32,082


Diluted earnings per share
$
0.49


$
0.37


$
0.43


Interest rate spread

2.73%



2.63%



2.26%


Net interest margin

3.34%



3.28%



2.87%










Profitability






Annualized return on average assets

1.08%



0.81%



0.92%


Annualized adjusted return on average assets

(1)

1.11%



1.05%



0.97%


Annualized return on average equity

9.84%



7.36%



7.60%


Annualized adjusted return on average equity

(1)

10.13%



9.53%



8.04%


Annualized return on average tangible equity

(1)

15.73%



12.21%



10.40%


Annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity

(1)

16.15%



15.39%



11.16%


Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets

(3)

1.92%



1.90%



1.99%


Efficiency ratio

(4)

54.43%



55.43%



60.82%










Asset Quality






Non-accrual loans
$
103,223


$
72,061


$
47,592


90+ and still accruing















Non-performing loans

103,223



72,061



47,592


Foreclosed assets

6,755



9,473



11,324


Non-performing assets

109,978



81,534



58,916


Non-performing loans to total loans

0.54%



0.39%



0.44%


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.45%



0.34%



0.42%


Allowance for loan losses
$
191,770


$
193,432


$
106,429


Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans

185.78%



268.43%



223.63%


Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.02%



1.04%



0.98%


Net loan charge-offs
$
1,987


$
5,493


$
971


Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans

0.04%



0.12%



0.04%










Average Balance Sheet Data






Assets
$
24,049,318


$
23,908,514


$
14,093,767


Loans, net

18,590,877



18,487,443



10,668,992


Earning assets

21,946,053



21,760,458



12,862,910


Core deposits

15,497,343



15,581,608



9,129,244


Borrowings

1,918,069



1,711,806



1,940,981


Interest-bearing liabilities

17,297,892



17,093,382



10,074,106


Stockholders' equity

2,638,361



2,624,019



1,698,170


Average yield on interest-earning assets

5.63%



5.66%



5.06%


Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.90%



3.03%



2.80%











Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)



The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.








(1) Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Equity and Tangible Equity










Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024


Net Income

$
64,028


$
48,524


$
32,082


Write-down on ORE property


2,690












Merger-related transaction costs







20,184



2,202


Less: income tax expense


(809)



(5,819)



(342)


Annualized adjusted net income

$
65,909


$
62,889


$
33,942


Less: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax)

$
6,642


$
6,649


$
493


Annualized adjusted net income for annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity

$
72,551


$
69,538


$
34,434










Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets


1.11%



1.05%



0.97%


Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Equity


10.13%



9.53%



8.04%


Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity


16.15%



15.39%



11.16%











(2) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity










Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024


Net income

$
64,028


$
48,524


$
32,082


Adjustments to net income:







Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses


638



8,880



(320)


Write-down on ORE property


2,690












Merger-related transaction costs







20,184



2,202


Income tax expense


27,825



14,185



10,888


PTPP income

$
95,181


$
91,773


$
44,852










Annualized adjusted PTPP income

$
386,012


$
365,097


$
180,394


Average assets

$
24,049,318


$
23,908,514


$
14,093,767


Average equity

$
2,638,361


$
2,624,019


$
1,698,170


Average tangible equity

$
1,822,407


$
1,797,994


$
1,240,475










Annualized adjusted PTPP return on average assets


1.61%



1.53%



1.28%


Annualized adjusted PTPP return on average equity


14.63%



13.91%



10.62%


Annualized adjusted PTPP return on average tangible equity


21.18%



20.31%



14.54%











(3) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity










Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024


Total average stockholders' equity

$
2,638,361


$
2,624,019


$
1,698,170


Less: total average intangible assets


815,954



826,025



457,695


Total average tangible stockholders' equity

$
1,822,407


$
1,797,994


$
1,240,475










Net income


64,028



48,524



32,082


Less: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax


6,642



6,649



493


Total net income

$
70,670


$
55,173


$
32,575










Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity)


15.73%



12.21%



10.56%











(4) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets










Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024


Reported non-interest expense

$
116,267


$
134,323


$
71,321


Adjustments to non-interest expense:







Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures












(506)


Write-down on ORE property


2,690












Merger-related transaction costs







20,184



2,202


Adjusted non-interest expense

$
113,577


$
114,139


$
69,625










Annualized adjusted non-interest expense

$
460,618


$
454,075


$
280,030










Average assets

$
24,049,318


$
23,908,514


$
14,093,767










Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets


1.92%



1.90%



1.99%











(5) Efficiency Ratio Calculation










Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024


Net interest income

$
181,728


$
181,737


$
93,670


Non-interest income


27,030



24,175



20,807


Adjustments to non-interest income:







Net (gain) loss on securities transactions


(87)



14



1


Adjusted non-interest income

$
26,943


$
24,189


$
20,808


Total income

$
208,671


$
205,926


$
114,478










Adjusted non-interest expense

$
113,577


$
114,139


$
69,625










Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income)


54.43%



55.43%



60.82%











(6) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share


Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024


Total stockholders' equity

$
2,658,794


$
2,601,207


$
1,695,162


Less: total intangible assets


809,725



819,230



457,239


Total tangible stockholders' equity

$
1,849,069


$
1,781,977


$
1,237,923










Shares outstanding


130,661,195



130,489,493



75,928,193










Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)

$
20.35


$
19.93


$
22.33


Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)

$
14.15


$
13.66


$
16.30



































































































































































































































































































































































































































PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024

(Dollars in Thousands)






Assets

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents
$
234,076


$
205,939

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

2,878,785



2,768,915

Held to maturity debt securities, (net of $17,000 allowance as of March 31, 2025 (unaudited) and $14,000 allowance as of December 31, 2024)

314,005



327,623

Equity securities, at fair value

19,871



19,110

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

126,271



112,767

Loans held for sale

149,961



162,453

Loans held for investment

18,791,371



18,659,370

Less allowance for credit losses

191,770



193,432

Net loans

18,749,562



18,628,391

Foreclosed assets, net

6,755



9,473

Banking premises and equipment, net

115,424



119,622

Accrued interest receivable

91,776



91,160

Intangible assets

809,725



819,230

Bank-owned life insurance

407,986



405,893

Other assets

470,523



543,702

Total assets
$
24,224,759


$
24,051,825






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Deposits:



Demand deposits
$
13,612,189


$
13,775,991

Savings deposits

1,670,920



1,679,667

Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

767,626



789,342

Other time deposits

2,398,128



2,378,813

Total deposits

18,448,863



18,623,813

Mortgage escrow deposits

51,261



42,247

Borrowed funds

2,336,191



2,020,435

Subordinated debentures

402,853



401,608

Other liabilities

326,797



362,515

Total liabilities

21,565,965



21,450,618





Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,663,184 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 130,489,493 outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

1,376



1,376

Additional paid-in capital

1,836,665



1,834,495

Retained earnings

1,021,266



989,111

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(110,246)



(135,355)

Treasury stock

(90,267)



(88,420)

Total stockholders' equity

2,658,794



2,601,207

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
24,224,759


$
24,051,825
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)










Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2025



2024




2024


Interest and dividend income:






Real estate secured loans
$
187,054

$
194,236


$
107,456


Commercial loans

75,819


75,978



36,100


Consumer loans

10,158


10,815



4,523


Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

29,644


27,197



12,330


Held to maturity debt securities

1,996


2,125



2,268


Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments

675


1,596



1,182


Total interest income

305,346


311,947



163,859









Interest expense:






Deposits

97,420


105,922



52,534


Borrowed funds

17,778


15,652



17,383


Subordinated debt

8,420


8,636



272


Total interest expense

123,618


130,210



70,189


Net interest income

181,728


181,737



93,670


Provision charge for credit losses

638


8,880



(320)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

181,090


172,857



93,990









Non-interest income:






Fees

9,655


9,687



5,912


Wealth management income

7,328


7,655



7,488


Insurance agency income

5,651


3,289



4,793


Bank-owned life insurance

2,092


2,261



1,817


Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

87


(14)



(1)


Other income

2,217


1,297



798


Total non-interest income

27,030


24,175



20,807









Non-interest expense:






Compensation and employee benefits

62,366


59,937



40,048


Net occupancy expense

13,927


12,562



8,520


Data processing expense

9,605


9,881



6,783


FDIC Insurance

3,385


3,411



2,272


Amortization of intangibles

9,501


9,511



705


Advertising and promotion expense

1,060


1,485



966


Merger-related expenses





20,184



2,202


Other operating expenses

16,423


17,352



10,331


Total non-interest expense

116,267


134,323



71,827


Income before income tax expense

91,853


62,709



42,970


Income tax expense

27,825


14,185



10,888


Net income
$
64,028

$
48,524


$
32,082









Basic earnings per share
$
0.49

$
0.37


$
0.43


Average basic shares outstanding

130,325,393


130,067,244



75,260,029









Diluted earnings per share
$
0.49

$
0.37


$
0.43


Average diluted shares outstanding

130,380,475


130,163,872



75,275,660

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin Analysis

Quarterly Average Balances

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Cost


Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Cost


Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Cost


Interest-Earning Assets:

















Deposits
$
80,074

$
675

4.21%


$
117,998

$
1,596

5.38%


$
87,869

$
1,182

5.41%

Available for sale debt securities

2,827,699


27,621

3.89%



2,720,066


25,064

3.69%



1,673,950


10,022

2.39%

Held to maturity debt securities, net

(1)

320,036


1,996

2.50%



328,147


2,125

2.59%



357,246


2,268

2.54%

Equity securities, at fair value

19,840







%


19,920







%


1,099







%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

107,527


2,023

7.53%



86,885


2,134

9.82%



73,754


2,308

12.52%

Net loans:

(2)

















Total mortgage loans

13,297,168


187,054

5.70%



13,287,942


194,236

5.75%



7,990,218


107,456

5.33%

Total commercial loans

4,684,572


75,819

6.56%



4,587,048


75,978

6.54%



2,381,965


36,100

6.03%

Total consumer loans

609,137


10,158

6.76%



612,453


10,815

7.02%



296,809


4,523

6.13%

Total net loans

18,590,877


273,031

5.95%



18,487,443


281,029

5.99%



10,668,992


148,079

5.51%

Total interest-earning assets
$
21,946,053

$
305,346

5.63%


$
21,760,458

$
311,947

5.66%


$
12,862,910

$
163,859

5.06%




















Non-Interest Earning Assets:

















Cash and due from banks

134,205






159,151






116,563




Other assets

1,969,060






1,988,905






1,114,294




Total assets
$
24,049,318





$
23,908,514





$
14,093,767























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits
$
10,095,570

$
65,433

2.63%


$
10,115,827

$
71,265

2.80%


$
5,894,062

$
41,566

2.84%

Savings deposits

1,682,596


924

0.22%



1,677,725


968

0.23%



1,163,181


637

0.22%

Time deposits

3,199,620


31,063

3.94%



3,187,172


33,689

4.21%



1,065,170


10,331

3.90%

Total Deposits

14,977,786


97,420

2.64%



14,980,724


105,922

2.81%



8,122,413


52,534

2.60%



















Borrowed funds

1,918,069


17,778

3.76%



1,711,806


15,652

3.64%



1,940,981


17,383

3.60%

Subordinated debentures

402,037


8,420

8.49%



400,852


8,636

8.57%



10,712


272

10.23%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,297,892


123,618

2.90%



17,093,382


130,210

3.03%



10,074,106


70,189

2.80%




















Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Non-interest bearing deposits

3,719,177






3,788,056






2,072,001




Other non-interest bearing liabilities

393,888






403,057






249,490




Total non-interest bearing liabilities

4,113,065






4,191,113






2,321,491




Total liabilities

21,410,957






21,284,495






12,395,597




Stockholders' equity

2,638,361






2,624,019






1,698,170




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
24,049,318





$
23,908,514





$
14,093,767






















Net interest income


$
181,728





$
181,737





$
93,670




















Net interest rate spread




2.73%






2.63%






2.26%

Net interest-earning assets
$
4,648,161





$
4,667,076





$
2,788,804






















Net interest margin

(3)




3.34%






3.28%






2.87%



















Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
1.27x





1.27x





1.28x































(1
)
Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.

(2
)
Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.

(3
)
Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


























































































































































































































































The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.





3/31/25


12/31/24


9/30/24


6/30/24


3/31/24



1st Qtr.


4th Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


1st Qtr.


Interest-Earning Assets:









Securities
3.86%


3.78%


3.69%


3.40%


2.87%

Net loans
5.95%


5.99%


6.21%


6.05%


5.51%

Total interest-earning assets
5.63%


5.66%


5.84%


5.67%


5.06%












Interest-Bearing Liabilities:









Total deposits
2.64%


2.81%


2.96%


2.84%


2.60%

Total borrowings
3.76%


3.64%


3.73%


3.83%


3.60%

Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.90%


3.03%


3.19%


3.09%


2.80%











Interest rate spread
2.73%


2.63%


2.65%


2.58%


2.26%

Net interest margin
3.34%


3.28%


3.31%


3.21%


2.87%











Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.27x


1.27x


1.26x


1.25x


1.28x



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin Analysis

Average Year to Date Balances

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)















March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024



Average




Average


Average




Average



Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost


Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost


Interest-Earning Assets:











Deposits
$
80,074

$
675

4.21%


$
87,869

$
1,182

5.41%

Available for sale debt securities

2,827,699


27,621

3.89%



1,673,950


10,022

2.39%

Held to maturity debt securities, net

(1)

320,036


1,996

2.50%



357,246


2,268

2.54%

Equity securities, at fair value

19,840





—%



1,099





—%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

107,527


2,023

7.53%



73,754


2,308

12.52%

Net loans:

(2)











Total mortgage loans

13,297,168


187,054

5.70%



7,990,218


107,456

5.33%

Total commercial loans

4,684,572


75,819

6.56%



2,381,965


36,100

6.03%

Total consumer loans

609,137


10,158

6.76%



296,809


4,523

6.13%

Total net loans

18,590,877


273,031

5.95%



10,668,992


148,079

5.51%

Total interest-earning assets
$
21,946,053

$
305,346

5.63%


$
12,862,910

$
163,859

5.06%














Non-Interest Earning Assets:











Cash and due from banks

134,205






116,563




Other assets

1,969,060






1,114,294




Total assets
$
24,049,318





$
14,093,767

















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:











Demand deposits
$
10,095,570

$
65,433

2.63%


$
5,894,062

$
41,566

2.84%

Savings deposits

1,682,596


924

0.22%



1,163,181


637

0.22%

Time deposits

3,199,620


31,063

3.94%



1,065,170


10,331

3.90%

Total deposits

14,977,786


97,420

2.64%



8,122,413


52,534

2.60%

Borrowed funds

1,918,069


17,778

3.76%



1,940,981


17,383

3.60%

Subordinated debentures

402,037


8,420

8.49%



10,712


272

10.23%

Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
17,297,892

$
123,618

2.90%


$
10,074,106

$
70,189

2.80%














Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:











Non-interest bearing deposits

3,719,177






2,072,001




Other non-interest bearing liabilities

393,888






249,490




Total non-interest bearing liabilities

4,113,065






2,321,491




Total liabilities

21,410,957






12,395,597




Stockholders' equity

2,638,361






1,698,170




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
24,049,318





$
14,093,767
















Net interest income


$
181,728





$
93,670














Net interest rate spread




2.73%






2.26%

Net interest-earning assets
$
4,648,161





$
2,788,804
















Net interest margin

(3)




3.34%






2.87%













Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
1.27x





1.28x




























(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.

(2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.

(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


























































































































































































The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.










Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


Interest-Earning Assets:






Securities
3.86%


2.87%


2.52%


Net loans
5.95%


5.51%


5.12%


Total interest-earning assets
5.63%


5.06%


4.63%










Interest-Bearing Liabilities:






Total deposits
2.64%


2.60%


1.39%


Total borrowings
3.76%


3.60%


2.48%


Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.90%


2.80%


1.54%









Interest rate spread
2.73%


2.26%


3.09%


Net interest margin
3.34%


2.87%


3.48%









Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.27x


1.28x


1.34x



CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.