Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.66, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFS was $15.66, representing a -38.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.49 and a 73.04% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

PFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports PFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.18%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFS Dividend History page.

