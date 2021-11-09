Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.71, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFS was $25.71, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.86 and a 88.21% increase over the 52 week low of $13.66.

PFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports PFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.5%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pfs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.