Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.03, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFS was $25.03, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.62 and a 137.36% increase over the 52 week low of $10.55.

PFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports PFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.11%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFS Dividend History page.

