Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.57, the dividend yield is 6.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFS was $14.57, representing a -43.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.86 and a 60.99% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

PFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). PFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports PFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.15%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

