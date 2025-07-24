Provident Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share

Provident Financial Services announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable August 29, 2025.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, which will be payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders on record as of August 15, 2025. The company, established in 1839, serves as the holding entity for Provident Bank, a community-focused financial institution offering a wide range of banking products and services across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and parts of New York. Additionally, Provident Financial Services operates Beacon Trust Company for fiduciary and wealth management services and Provident Protection Plus, Inc. for insurance services.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment is a positive sign of the company's financial health and stability, indicating consistent earnings performance.

Provident Financial Services has a long-standing history since 1839, reinforcing its reliability and trustworthiness in the community banking sector.

The company offers a diverse range of financial products and services, which can enhance customer loyalty and potentially attract new clients.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the declared quarterly cash dividend by Provident Financial Services?

Provident Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025.

What is the record date for the cash dividend?

The record date for the cash dividend is August 15, 2025.

What services does Provident Bank offer?

Provident Bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products, fiduciary services, wealth management, and insurance services.

Where are Provident Bank branches located?

Provident Bank branches are located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

$PFS Insider Trading Activity

$PFS insiders have traded $PFS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN (Executive Chairman) sold 55,668 shares for an estimated $949,974

GEORGE LISTA (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,729

$PFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $PFS stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

$PFS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PFS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steve Moss from Raymond James set a target price of $21.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 01/30/2025

ISELIN, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on August 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2025.







About the Company







Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.





