Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date for Release of Q2 Financial Results and Conference Call

Provident Financial Services will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, followed by an investor conference call.

Full Release



ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:00am. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website,



www.Provident.Bank



, by going to



Investor Relations



and clicking on



Press Releases



.





Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:











PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN NUMBERS:















North America Toll-Free:





(888) 412-4131









International Toll:





+1(646) 960-0134











Conference ID









3610756























Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at



www.Provident.Bank



by going to



Investor Relations



and clicking on



Webcast



.





A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 24, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 7, 2025.









Toll Free Dial in Number:





1-800-770-2030









Toll Dial in Number:





1-609-800-9909









Playback ID:





3610756 followed by # key





















The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.





Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported assets of $24.22 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Orange, Queens, and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.





SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.





CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300





Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank



