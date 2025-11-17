Provident Financial Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PFS

In trading on Monday, shares of Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.02, changing hands as low as $17.70 per share. Provident Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.335 per share, with $22.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.73.

