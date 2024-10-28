Provident Financial Sees Mixed Results in Q1 2025

Provident Financial Holdings ( (PROV) ) has issued an announcement.

Provident Financial Holdings reported a net income of $1.90 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting mixed financial performance. While net interest margin improved slightly, contributing to a recovery in credit losses, overall net interest income saw a decline due to decreased interest-earning assets. The company also noted an increase in non-interest expenses, primarily from higher salaries. Despite these challenges, Provident nearly doubled its stock repurchase activity and remains optimistic as monetary policies shift, potentially benefiting their business model.

