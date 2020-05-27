Provident Financial Says New Business Volumes Down

(RTTNews) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L), in its trading statement for the period from 1 January to 30 April 2020, said that new business volumes reduce in April, due to tighter underwriting standards, however, there are signs of a modest recovery in May.

At Vanquis Bank division, new customer bookings for the four-month period reduced by about 75% and the Credit Line Increase programme has been temporarily paused.

Receivables are now about 10% lower than at December 2019.

The company noted that customer spending began to trend down at the end of 2019 and this continued during the first two months of this year. This trend has been significantly exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis with customer spending through April and May being around 60% of normal levels.

Approximately 3% of Vanquis customer have been granted payment holidays and, based on current take-up rates, this may trend to a moderately higher level by the end of July when the three month holiday period ends.

At Moneybarn division, new business volumes during January and February remained strong, and were consistent with 2019 growth trends, as were the first three weeks of March.

For April, new business volumes in Moneybarn division fell significantly, before starting to recover in May. As a result, new business volumes have reduced by about 20% year to date at the end of April.

The company noted that all home credit collections are now being carried out remotely and are tracking at over 80% of pre-Covid expectations.

As part of the Group's wider response to Covid-19, the Board and senior management have agreed to reduce their pay by 20% for three months from April onwards.

