Provident Financial (PFS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Provident Financial (PFS) reported $225.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $226.21 million, representing a surprise of -0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 52% compared to the 52.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 52% compared to the 52.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.4% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $23.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.9 billion.

: $23.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.9 billion. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Fees : $10.46 million versus $10.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $10.46 million versus $10.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $193.74 million compared to the $197.64 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $193.74 million compared to the $197.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $31.45 million versus $28.57 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $31.45 million versus $28.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Wealth management income : $7.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.76 million.

: $7.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.76 million. Insurance agency income : $6.85 million versus $5.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $6.85 million versus $5.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Bank-owned life insurance : $4.03 million compared to the $2.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.03 million compared to the $2.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other income: $2.7 million compared to the $1.9 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Provident Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Provident Financial here>>>

Shares of Provident Financial have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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