Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROV is 0.16%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 4,453K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Holdings is 16.06. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.13% from its latest reported closing price of 13.60.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Holdings is 42MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 705K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 381K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 345K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 323K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 278K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Provident Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank), a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank is a financial services company committed to serving consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The Bank conducts its business operations as Provident Bank and through its subsidiary, Provident Financial Corp. The Bank’s community banking operations primarily consist of accepting deposits from customers within the communities surrounding its full service offices and investing those funds in single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer and other mortgage loans.

