Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) shareholders have endured a 3.5% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 18% over a half decade.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

While the share price declined over five years, Provident Financial Holdings actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 7.7% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It is unusual to see such modest share price growth in the face of sustained EPS improvements. We can look to other metrics to try to understand the situation better.

It could be that the revenue decline of 16% per year is viewed as evidence that Provident Financial Holdings is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PROV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

We know that Provident Financial Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Provident Financial Holdings

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Provident Financial Holdings, it has a TSR of -3.5% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Provident Financial Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 9.3% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.7% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Provident Financial Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

