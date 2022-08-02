Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will pay a dividend of $0.14 on the 8th of September. This means the annual payment will be 3.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Provident Financial Holdings' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Provident Financial Holdings has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Provident Financial Holdings' payout ratio of 46% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 2.2% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 46% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

NasdaqGS:PROV Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Provident Financial Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.12 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Provident Financial Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Provident Financial Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Provident Financial Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is Provident Financial Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.