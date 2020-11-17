Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Dividends
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PROV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PROV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.05, the dividend yield is 3.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PROV was $14.05, representing a -38.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.99 and a 23.25% increase over the 52 week low of $11.40.

PROV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PROV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports PROV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.86%, compared to an industry average of -16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PROV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

