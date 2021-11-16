Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PROV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PROV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.86, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PROV was $16.86, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.48 and a 26.67% increase over the 52 week low of $13.31.

PROV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PROV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the prov Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

