Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PROV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that PROV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PROV was $15.9, representing a -28.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.38 and a 39.47% increase over the 52 week low of $11.40.

PROV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PROV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.72. Zacks Investment Research reports PROV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -29.7%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

