Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PROV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PROV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.77, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PROV was $12.77, representing a -44.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.99 and a 10.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.60.

PROV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). PROV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports PROV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.99%, compared to an industry average of -16%.

