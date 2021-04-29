Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Weaker Than Expected

Last week, you might have seen that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.3% to US$16.07 in the past week. Revenues came in 6.9% below expectations, at US$8.7m. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$0.21 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Provident Financial Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:PROV Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Following the latest results, Provident Financial Holdings' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$40.0m in 2022. This would be a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 33% to US$1.04. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$40.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.04 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$18.17. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Provident Financial Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.00 and the most bearish at US$17.50 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Provident Financial Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 10% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 15% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to decline 4.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that Provident Financial Holdings is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect sales to perform better than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Provident Financial Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Provident Financial Holdings .

