Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.18 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $1.62 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $10.59 million from $9.76 million last year.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.18 Mln. vs. $1.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $10.59 Mln vs. $9.76 Mln last year.

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