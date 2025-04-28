Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports 113% Increase in Net Income for March 2025 Quarter

Provident Financial Holdings reports a significant increase in net income and improved loan and deposit metrics for Q3 2025.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. reported a significant increase in net income for the March 2025 quarter, reaching $1.86 million, a 113% rise from the previous quarter and a 24% increase from the same quarter last year. The net interest margin improved to 3.02%, up 28 basis points year-over-year, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets. Total loans held for investment amounted to $1.06 billion, showing a slight increase, while total deposits reached $901.3 million, marking a 2% rise from the prior year. The company's recovery of credit losses amounted to $391,000, contrasting with a provision in the same quarter last year, leading to a decrease in non-performing assets to 0.11% of total assets. Additionally, the company's efficiency ratio was 77.64%, indicating a modest increase in expenses primarily driven by higher employee compensation. Provident remains active in stock buybacks and maintains a consistent cash dividend.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $1.86 million for the March 2025 Quarter, representing a 113% rise from the sequential quarter and a 24% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin improved to 3.02%, up 28 basis points from the comparable quarter last year, indicating enhanced profitability on loans and investments.

Non-performing assets decreased from 0.20% to 0.11% of total assets, reflecting strong credit quality and improved asset management.

Loans originated for investment increased by 53% year-over-year, indicating growth in lending activities and potential for future revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, decreased by $769,000, or 14%, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Non-interest expense increased significantly by $688,000, or 10%, compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher salaries, employee benefits, and other operating expenses.

The efficiency ratio increased to 77.64%, indicating that operating expenses are growing faster than revenues, which could signal potential issues in cost management.

FAQ

What was Provident Financial's net income in March 2025?

Provident Financial reported a net income of $1.86 million for the March 2025 quarter.

How did the net interest margin change in March 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.02% in March 2025, up 28 basis points from the previous year.

What were the total deposits as of March 31, 2025?

Total deposits reached $901.3 million as of March 31, 2025, reflecting a 2% increase.

What is the non-performing assets ratio at March 2025?

The non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.11% as of March 31, 2025, down from 0.20% previously.

Did Provident maintain its cash dividend in March 2025?

Yes, Provident Financial maintained its quarterly cash dividend at a consistent level in March 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced earnings for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.





The Company reported net income of $1.86 million, or $0.28 per diluted share (on 6.73 million average diluted shares outstanding), for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, up 24 percent from net income of $1.50 million, or $0.22 per diluted share (on 6.94 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a $653,000 increase in net interest income and a $391,000 recovery of credit losses (in contrast to a $124,000 provision for credit losses in the comparable period a year ago), partly offset by a $688,000 increase in non-interest expense (primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses).





"The operating environment for Provident has improved over the course of this fiscal year. Our net interest margin has improved each quarter subsequent to June 30, 2024, loan and deposit balances have grown for two consecutive quarters, borrowings have declined for two consecutive quarters, and credit quality remains strong,” stated Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We remain active in our stock repurchase plan and continue to maintain our quarterly cash dividend at a consistent level," concluded Ternes.





Return on average assets was 0.59 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 0.28 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 0.47 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Return on average stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 5.71 percent, compared to 2.66 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 4.57 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.





On a sequential quarter basis, the $1.86 million net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 reflects a 113 percent increase from $872,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a $391,000 recovery of credit losses (in contrast to a $586,000 provision for credit losses in the prior sequential quarter), and a $453,000 increase in net interest income (primarily due to a higher net interest margin). Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $0.28 per share, up 115 percent from $0.13 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.





For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, net income decreased $769,000, or 14 percent, to $4.63 million from $5.40 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 12 percent to $0.68 per share (on 6.80 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.77 per share (on 6.98 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable nine-month period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.81 million increase in non-interest expense (primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, premises and occupancy, equipment and other operating expenses), partly offset by a $451,000 higher recovery of credit losses, a $177,000 increase in non-interest income and a $115,000 increase in net interest income.





In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, net interest income increased $653,000 or eight percent to $9.21 million from $8.56 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest income was due to a higher net interest margin, partly offset by a lower average balance of interest-earning assets. The net interest margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 28 basis points to 3.02 percent from 2.74 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest margin was due to increased yields on interest-earning assets outpacing increased funding costs. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 32 basis points to 4.73 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.41 percent in the same quarter last year. In contrast, our average funding costs increased by five basis points to 1.91 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 1.86 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased two percent to $1.22 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily due to decreases in the average balance of investment securities and loans receivable, partly offset by an increase in interest-earning deposits.





Interest income on loans receivable increased $685,000, or five percent, to $13.37 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $12.68 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was due to a higher average loan yield, partly offset by a lower average loan balance. The average yield on loans receivable increased 32 basis points to 5.06 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.74 percent in the same quarter last year. Adjustable-rate loans of approximately $130.9 million repriced downward in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 by approximately four basis points, from a weighted average rate of 7.56 percent to 7.52 percent. However, the overall increase in average yield was driven by an upward repricing of adjustable mortgage loans during the last 12 months. The average balance of loans receivable decreased $14.6 million, or one percent, to $1.06 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated for investment in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $27.9 million, up 53 percent from $18.2 million in the same quarter last year, while loan principal payments received in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $23.0 million, down 19 percent from $28.5 million in the same quarter last year.





Interest income from investment securities decreased $58,000, or 11 percent, to $459,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $517,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2024. This decrease was attributable to a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average yield. The average balance of investment securities decreased $23.0 million, or 16 percent, to $118.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $141.4 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance was due to scheduled principal payments and prepayments of investment securities. The average yield on investment securities increased nine basis points to 1.55 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 1.46 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($86,000 vs. $124,000) due to lower total principal repayments ($5.3 million vs. $5.7 million) and, to a lesser extent, the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities.





In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Bank received $213,000 in cash dividends from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) – San Francisco stock and other equity investments, up one percent from $210,000 in the same quarter last year, resulting in an average yield of 8.30 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 8.84 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock and other equity investments in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $10.3 million, up from $9.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.





Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) of San Francisco, was $389,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, down $8,000 or two percent from $397,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was due to a lower average yield, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 4.42 percent, down 98 basis points from 5.40 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average yield was due to a lower average interest rate on the FRB’s reserve balances resulting from decreases in the targeted federal funds rate during the comparable periods. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits increased $6.1 million, or 21 percent, to $35.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $29.1 million in the same quarter last year.





Interest expense on deposits for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.75 million, an increase of $71,000 or three percent from $2.68 million for the same period last year. The increase was attributable to higher rates paid on deposits, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average cost of deposits was 1.26 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up eight basis points from 1.18 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a greater proportion of time deposits, including brokered certificates of deposit which carry higher interest rates. The average balance of deposits decreased $25.8 million, or three percent, to $885.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $910.8 million in the same quarter last year.





Transaction account balances, or “core deposits,” decreased $23.1 million, or four percent, to $591.4 million at March 31, 2025 from $614.5 million at June 30, 2024, while time deposits increased $36.0 million, or 13 percent, to $309.9 million at March 31, 2025 from $273.9 million at June 30, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, brokered certificates of deposit (which amounts are reflected in time deposits above) totaled $129.8 million, down $2.0 million or two percent from $131.8 million at June 30, 2024. The weighted average cost of brokered certificates of deposit was 4.34 percent and 5.18 percent (including broker fees) at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.





Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB advances, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased $102,000, or four percent, to $2.47 million from $2.57 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of a lower average cost and, to a lesser extent, a lower average balance. The average cost of borrowings decreased 11 basis points to 4.52 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.63 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of borrowings decreased $1.8 million, or one percent, to $221.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $223.6 million in the same quarter last year.





At March 31, 2025, the Bank had approximately $269.8 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB. Additionally, the Bank has a remaining borrowing facility of approximately $151.0 million with the FRB of San Francisco and an unused unsecured federal funds borrowing facility of $50.0 million with its correspondent bank. The total available borrowing capacity across all sources totaled approximately $470.8 million at March 31, 2025.





During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses totaling $391,000, which included a $12,000 recovery related to unfunded loan commitment reserves. This compares to a $124,000 provision for credit losses in the same quarter last year and a $586,000 provision in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (sequential quarter). The recovery of credit losses recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was primarily attributable to improved qualitative factors related to single-family residential collateral, partly offset by a lengthening of the average loan life due to lower estimated loan prepayments as of March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.





Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-accrual loans secured by properties located in California, decreased $1.2 million or 46 percent to $1.4 million, which represented 0.11 percent of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.6 million, which represented 0.20 percent of total assets at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were comprised of seven single-family loans and one multi-family loan, while at June 30, 2024, non-performing loans were comprised of 10 single-family loans. At both dates, the Bank had no real estate owned and no loans 90 days or more past due that were still accruing interest. Additionally, there were no loan charge-offs during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.





The January 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles, California did not have a material impact on the Company's operations or the Bank’s customers. The Bank’s branches and facilities remained operational throughout the wildfire events, and there were no significant disruptions to customer services or business activities. Additionally, the Bank did not have any significant credit exposure or financial impact attributable to the wildfires.





Classified assets were $6.8 million at March 31, 2025, consisting of $1.7 million of loans in the special mention category and $5.1 million of loans in the substandard category. Classified assets at June 30, 2024 were $5.8 million, consisting of $1.1 million of loans in the special mention category and $4.7 million of loans in the substandard category.





The allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment was $6.6 million, or 0.62 percent of gross loans held for investment, at March 31, 2025, down from $7.1 million, or 0.67 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due primarily to improved qualitative factors related to single-family residential collateral, partially offset by an increase in the estimated average life of the loan portfolio, reflecting lower loan prepayment expectations as of March 31, 2025. Management believes, based on currently available information, the allowance for credit losses is sufficient to absorb expected losses inherent in loans held for investment at March 31, 2025.





Non-interest income increased by $59,000, or seven percent, to $907,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $848,000 in the same period last year, due primarily to a $43,000 increase in loan servicing and other fees and a $55,000 increase in other fees (primarily attributable to an increase in the unrealized gain on other equity investments). These increases were partly offset by decreases of $26,000 and $13,000 in card and processing fees and deposit account fees, respectively, primarily due to lower transaction volumes and reduced customer activity. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $63,000, or seven percent, primarily due to an increase in loan servicing and other fees.





Non-interest expense increased $688,000, or 10 percent, to $7.86 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $7.17 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to a $236,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses and a $235,000 increase in other operating expenses. The higher salaries and employee benefits expenses was primarily due to higher compensation expenses, a higher accrual adjustment for the supplemental executive retirement plan expense, higher group insurance expenses and higher equity incentive expenses, partly offset by a decrease in retirement plan benefit expenses. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily attributable to a $239,000 litigation settlement expense. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $62,000, or one percent as compared to $7.79 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, due primarily to the litigation settlement expense, partly offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits expenses, premises and occupancy expenses and professional expenses.





The Company’s efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 77.64 percent, a slight increase from 76.20 percent in the same quarter last year but an improvement from 81.15 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (sequential quarter). The increase in the efficiency ratio during the current quarter in comparison to the comparable quarter last year was due to higher non-interest expense relative to total net interest income plus non-interest income.





The Company’s provision for income taxes was $797,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up 29 percent from $620,000 in the same quarter last year and up 126 percent from $352,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (sequential quarter). The increase during the current quarter compared to both the sequential quarter and same quarter last year was due to an increase in pre-tax income. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 30.0 percent as compared to 29.3 percent in the same quarter last year and 28.8 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (sequential quarter).





The Company repurchased 51,869 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $15.30 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, a total of 293,132 shares remained available for future purchase under the Company’s current repurchase program.





The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).





The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 6, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.





For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.





Safe-Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.









There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: adverse economic conditions in our local market areas or other markets where we have lending relationships; effects of employment levels, labor shortages, inflation, a recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including the increases and decreases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (the “Federal Reserve”) benchmark rate and the duration of such levels, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and the Federal Reserve monetary policy; the effects of any Federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including loan delinquencies, write-offs, changes in our allowance for credit losses (“ACL”), and provision for credit losses; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of adverse changes in the securities markets; fluctuations in deposits; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; expectations regarding key growth initiatives and strategic priorities; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; results of examinations of us by regulatory authorities, which may the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; use of estimates in determining the fair value of assets, which may prove incorrect; disruptions or security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in or attacks on our information technology systems or on our third-party vendors; the potential for new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or corporate implementation strategies; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; environmental, social and governance goals; effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.









We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.











































Contacts:









Donavon P. Ternes









Haryanto L. Sunarto

















President and









Interim Chief Financial Officer

















Chief Executive Officer









(951) 686-6060























PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition







(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)



























































































March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024





















Assets







































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





50,915













$





45,539













$





48,193













$





51,376













$





51,731













Investment securities - held to maturity, at cost with no allowance for credit losses













113,617

















118,888

















124,268

















130,051

















135,971













Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value













1,681

















1,750

















1,809

















1,849

















1,935













Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,577, $6,956, $6,329, $7,065 and $7,108, respectively; includes $1,032, $1,016, $1,082, $1,047 and $1,054 of loans held at fair value, respectively













1,058,980

















1,053,603

















1,048,633

















1,052,979

















1,065,761













Accrued interest receivable













4,263

















4,167

















4,287

















4,287

















4,249













FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments, includes $721, $650, $565, $540 and $0 of other equity investments at fair value, respectively













10,289

















10,218

















10,133

















10,108

















9,505













Premises and equipment, net













9,388

















9,474

















9,615

















9,313

















9,637













Prepaid expenses and other assets













11,047

















11,327

















10,442

















12,237

















11,258













Total assets









$





1,260,180













$





1,254,966













$





1,257,380













$





1,272,200













$





1,290,047



















































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







































































Liabilities:





































































Noninterest-bearing deposits









$





89,103













$





85,399













$





86,458













$





95,627













$





91,708













Interest-bearing deposits













812,216

















782,116

















777,406

















792,721

















816,414













Total deposits













901,319

















867,515

















863,864

















888,348

















908,122

















































































Borrowings













215,580

















245,500

















249,500

















238,500

















235,000













Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities













14,406

















13,321

















14,410

















15,411

















17,419













Total liabilities













1,131,305

















1,126,336

















1,127,774

















1,142,259

















1,160,541

















































































Stockholders’ equity:





































































Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding)













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 6,653,822, 6,705,691, 6,769,247, 6,847,821 and 6,896,297 shares outstanding, respectively)













183

















183

















183

















183

















183













Additional paid-in capital













99,096

















98,747

















98,711

















98,532

















99,591













Retained earnings













211,701

















210,779

















210,853

















209,914

















208,923













Treasury stock at cost (11,573,793, 11,523,924, 11,460,368, 11,381,794, and 11,333,318 shares, respectively)













(182,121





)













(181,094





)













(180,155





)













(178,685





)













(179,183





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax













16

















15

















14

















(3





)













(8





)









Total stockholders’ equity













128,875

















128,630

















129,606

















129,941

















129,506













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





1,260,180













$





1,254,966













$





1,257,380













$





1,272,200













$





1,290,047



























PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Per Share Information)











































































For the Quarter Ended













Nine Months Ended

























March 31,

















March 31,

























2025

























2024

















2025

























2024



















Interest income:

























































Loans receivable, net









$





13,368













$





12,683









$





39,441













$





37,368













Investment securities













459

















517













1,412

















1,565













FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments













213

















210













636

















586













Interest-earning deposits













389

















397













1,036

















1,295













Total interest income













14,429

















13,807













42,525

















40,814





































































Interest expense:

























































Checking and money market deposits













46

















90













150

















219













Savings deposits













127

















97













356

















208













Time deposits













2,573

















2,488













7,738

















6,406













Borrowings













2,471

















2,573













7,694

















7,509













Total interest expense













5,217

















5,248













15,938

















14,342





































































Net interest income













9,212

















8,559













26,587

















26,472













(Recovery of) provision for credit losses













(391





)













124













(502





)













(51





)









Net interest income, after (recovery of) provision for credit losses













9,603

















8,435













27,089

















26,523





































































Non-interest income:

























































Loan servicing and other fees













135

















92













299

















195













Deposit account fees













276

















289













856

















876













Card and processing fees













291

















317













911

















1,003













Other













205

















150













585

















400













Total non-interest income













907

















848













2,651

















2,474





































































Non-interest expense:

























































Salaries and employee benefits













4,776

















4,540













14,235

















13,223













Premises and occupancy













880

















835













2,748

















2,641













Equipment













417

















329













1,139

















962













Professional













386

















321













1,224

















1,203













Sales and marketing













181

















167













541

















516













Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments













195

















190













568

















596













Other













1,021

















786













2,718

















2,227













Total non-interest expense













7,856

















7,168













23,173

















21,368













Income before income taxes













2,654

















2,115













6,567

















7,629













Provision for income taxes













797

















620













1,938

















2,231













Net income









$





1,857













$





1,495









$





4,629













$





5,398







































































Basic earnings per share













$









0.28

















$









0.22













$









0.69

















$









0.77

















Diluted earnings per share













$









0.28

















$









0.22













$









0.68

















$









0.77

















Cash dividends per share













$









0.14

















$









0.14













$









0.42

















$









0.42





























PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters







(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Per Share Information)























































































For the Quarter Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025

























2024

















2024

























2024

























2024











Interest income:





































































Loans receivable, net









$





13,368













$





13,050









$





13,023













$





12,826













$





12,683









Investment securities













459

















471













482

















504

















517









FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments













213

















213













210

















207

















210









Interest-earning deposits













389

















287













360

















379

















397









Total interest income













14,429

















14,021













14,075

















13,916

















13,807













































































Interest expense:





































































Checking and money market deposits













46

















51













53

















71

















90









Savings deposits













127

















117













112

















105

















97









Time deposits













2,573

















2,506













2,659

















2,657

















2,488









Borrowings













2,471

















2,588













2,635

















2,632

















2,573









Total interest expense













5,217

















5,262













5,459

















5,465

















5,248













































































Net interest income













9,212

















8,759













8,616

















8,451

















8,559









(Recovery of) provision for credit losses













(391





)













586













(697





)













(12





)













124









Net interest income, after (recovery of) provision for credit losses













9,603

















8,173













9,313

















8,463

















8,435













































































Non-interest income:





































































Loan servicing and other fees













135

















60













104

















142

















92









Deposit account fees













276

















282













298

















278

















289









Card and processing fees













291

















300













320

















381

















317









Other













205

















203













177

















666

















150









Total non-interest income













907

















845













899

















1,467

















848













































































Non-interest expense:





































































Salaries and employee benefits













4,776

















4,826













4,633

















4,419

















4,540









Premises and occupancy













880

















917













951

















945

















835









Equipment













417

















379













343

















347

















329









Professional













386

















412













426

















327

















321









Sales and marketing













181

















187













173

















193

















167









Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments













195

















190













183

















184

















190









Other













1,021

















883













814

















757

















786









Total non-interest expense













7,856

















7,794













7,523

















7,172

















7,168









Income before income taxes













2,654

















1,224













2,689

















2,758

















2,115









Provision for income taxes













797

















352













789

















805

















620









Net income









$





1,857













$





872









$





1,900













$





1,953













$





1,495















































































Basic earnings per share













$









0.28

















$









0.13













$









0.28

















$









0.28

















$









0.22













Diluted earnings per share













$









0.28

















$









0.13













$









0.28

















$









0.28

















$









0.22













Cash dividends per share













$









0.14

















$









0.14













$









0.14

















$









0.14

















$









0.14





























































































PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









Financial Highlights







(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)















































































As of and For the

























Quarter Ended













Nine Months Ended





























March 31,













March 31,

































2025

















2024

















2025

















2024





















SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:































































Return on average assets













0.59





%









0.47





%









0.50





%









0.56





%









Return on average stockholders' equity













5.71





%









4.57





%









4.72





%









5.51





%









Stockholders’ equity to total assets













10.23





%









10.04





%









10.23





%









10.04





%









Net interest spread













2.82





%









2.55





%









2.74





%









2.64





%









Net interest margin













3.02





%









2.74





%









2.92





%









2.80





%









Efficiency ratio













77.64





%









76.20





%









79.26





%









73.82





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













110.25





%









110.28





%









110.38





%









110.24





%







































































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:































































Basic earnings per share









$





0.28









$





0.22









$





0.69









$





0.77













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.28









$





0.22









$





0.68









$





0.77













Book value per share









$





19.37









$





18.78









$





19.37









$





18.78













Shares used for basic EPS computation













6,679,808













6,919,397













6,753,060













6,968,353













Shares used for diluted EPS computation













6,732,794













6,935,053













6,796,743













6,981,223













Total shares issued and outstanding













6,653,822













6,896,297













6,653,822













6,896,297











































































LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT:































































Mortgage loans:





























































Single-family









$





22,163









$





8,946









$





74,195









$





30,058













Multi-family













4,087













5,865













15,772













17,586













Commercial real estate













1,135













2,172













2,760













8,047













Commercial business loans













500













1,250













550













1,250













Total loans originated for investment









$





27,885









$





18,233









$





93,277









$





56,941



























PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









Financial Highlights







(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)



























































































As of and For the

























Quarter













Quarter













Quarter













Quarter













Quarter





























Ended













Ended













Ended













Ended













Ended

































03/31/25

















12/31/24

















09/30/24

















06/30/24

















03/31/24





















SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:











































































Return on average assets













0.59





%









0.28





%









0.61





%









0.62





%









0.47





%









Return on average stockholders' equity













5.71





%









2.66





%









5.78





%









5.96





%









4.57





%









Stockholders’ equity to total assets













10.23





%









10.25





%









10.31





%









10.21





%









10.04





%









Net interest spread













2.82





%









2.74





%









2.66





%









2.54





%









2.55





%









Net interest margin













3.02





%









2.91





%









2.84





%









2.74





%









2.74





%









Efficiency ratio













77.64





%









81.15





%









79.06





%









72.31





%









76.20





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













110.25





%









110.52





%









110.34





%









110.40





%









110.28





%



















































































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:











































































Basic earnings per share









$





0.28









$





0.13









$





0.28









$





0.28









$





0.22













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.28









$





0.13









$





0.28









$





0.28









$





0.22













Book value per share









$





19.37









$





19.18









$





19.15









$





18.98









$





18.78













Average shares used for basic EPS













6,679,808













6,744,653













6,833,125













6,867,521













6,919,397













Average shares used for diluted EPS













6,732,794













6,792,759













6,863,083













6,893,813













6,935,053













Total shares issued and outstanding













6,653,822













6,705,691













6,769,247













6,847,821













6,896,297























































































LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT:











































































Mortgage loans:









































































Single-family









$





22,163









$





29,583









$





22,449









$





10,862









$





8,946













Multi-family













4,087













6,495













5,190













4,526













5,865













Commercial real estate













1,135













365













1,260













1,710













2,172













Construction













—













—













—













1,480













—













Commercial business loans













500













—













50













—













1,250













Total loans originated for investment









$





27,885









$





36,443









$





28,949









$





18,578









$





18,233



























PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









Financial Highlights







(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)































































































As of

















As of

















As of

















As of

















As of





























03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24





















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND





DELINQUENT LOANS:











































































Recourse reserve for loans sold









$





23









$





23









$





23









$





26









$





31













Allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment









$





6,577









$





6,956









$





6,329









$





7,065









$





7,108













Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net













0.13





%









0.24





%









0.20





%









0.25





%









0.21





%









Non-performing assets to total assets













0.11





%









0.20





%









0.17





%









0.20





%









0.17





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans held for investment













0.62





%









0.66





%









0.61





%









0.67





%









0.67





%









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized)













—





%









—





%









—





%









—





%









—





%









Non-performing loans









$





1,395









$





2,530









$





2,106









$





2,596









$





2,246













Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent









$





199









$





3









$





2









$





1









$





388











































































































Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter





















Ended













Ended













Ended













Ended













Ended





















03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24











(Recovery) recourse provision for loans sold









$





—













$





—









$





(3





)









$





(5





)









$





—









(Recovery of) provision for credit losses









$





(391





)









$





586









$





(697





)









$





(12





)









$





124









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)









$





—













$





—









$





—













$





—













$





—























































































As of

















As of

















As of

















As of

















As of





























03/31/2025













12/31/2024













09/30/2024













06/30/2024













03/31/2024





















REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK):























































Tier 1 leverage ratio









9.85





%





9.81





%





9.63





%





10.02





%





9.70





%









Common equity tier 1 capital ratio









19.01





%





18.60





%





18.36





%





19.29





%





18.77





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio









19.01





%





18.60





%





18.36





%





19.29





%





18.77





%









Total risk-based capital ratio









20.03





%





19.67





%





19.35





%





20.38





%





19.85





%



















































































As of March 31,





























2025

















2024





























Balance

















Rate







(1)



















Balance

















Rate







(1)























INVESTMENT SECURITIES:

























































Held to maturity (at cost):























































U.S. SBA securities









$





328









4.85





%





$





458









5.85





%









U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS













109,718









1.60













131,711









1.54













U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO













3,571









2.13













3,802









2.16













Total investment securities held to maturity









$





113,617









1.62





%





$





135,971









1.57





%































































Available for sale (at fair value):























































U.S. government agency MBS









$





1,119









4.72





%





$





1,274









3.72





%









U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS













482









6.91













570









6.05













Private issue CMO













80









6.10













91









4.96













Total investment securities available for sale









$





1,681









5.41





%





$





1,935









4.46





%









Total investment securities









$





115,298









1.68





%





$





137,906









1.61





%











(1)



Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.



















PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









Financial Highlights







(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)







































































As of March 31,





























2025

















2024





























Balance

















Rate







(1)



















Balance

















Rate







(1)























LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT:























































Mortgage loans:





















































Single-family (1 to 4 units)









$





545,377













4.66





%





$





517,039













4.39





%









Multi-family (5 or more units)













429,547













5.47













457,401













5.14













Commercial real estate













75,349













6.63













83,136













6.36













Construction













837













11.00













2,745













8.81













Other













89













5.25













99













5.25













Commercial business loans













4,255













9.52













2,835













9.79













Consumer loans













52













17.50













60













18.50













Total loans held for investment













1,055,506













5.15





%









1,063,315













4.89





%





























































Advance payments of escrows













519

























371

























Deferred loan costs, net













9,532

























9,183

























Allowance for credit losses on loans













(6,577





)





















(7,108





)





















Total loans held for investment, net









$





1,058,980





















$





1,065,761

























Purchased loans serviced by others included above









$





1,721













5.72





%





$





1,999













5.80





%



















(1)



Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.















































































As of March 31,





























2025

















2024





























Balance

















Rate







(1)



















Balance

















Rate







(1)























DEPOSITS:























































Checking accounts – noninterest-bearing









$





89,103









—





%





$





91,708









—





%









Checking accounts – interest-bearing













248,392









0.04













275,920









0.04













Savings accounts













232,308









0.24













247,847









0.17













Money market accounts













21,640









0.16













26,715









0.41













Time deposits













309,876









3.57













265,932









3.89













Total deposits



(2)(3)











$





901,319









1.30





%





$





908,122









1.21





%





























































Brokered CDs included in time deposits above









$





129,770









4.34





%





$





130,900









5.19





%































































BORROWINGS:























































Overnight









$





20,000









4.65





%





$





—









—





%









Three months or less













22,500









4.17













59,500









5.28













Over three to six months













5,000









5.33













33,000









5.34













Over six months to one year













108,000









4.65













70,000









4.51













Over one year to two years













45,000









4.66













42,500









4.62













Over two years to three years













80









4.50













15,000









4.87













Over three years to four years













15,000









4.41













—









—













Over four years to five years













—









—













15,000









4.41













Over five years













—









—













—









—













Total borrowings



(4)











$





215,580









4.60





%





$





235,000









4.86





%



















(1)



Weighted-average rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.







(2)



Includes uninsured deposits of approximately $162.2 million (of which, $57.1 million are collateralized) and $136.4 million (of which, $9.2 million are collateralized) at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.







(3)



The average balance of deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand and $34 thousand at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.







(4)



The Bank had approximately $269.8 million and $269.2 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB – San Francisco, approximately $151.0 million and $172.7 million of borrowing capacity at the FRB of San Francisco and $50.0 million and $50.0 million of borrowing capacity with its correspondent bank at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









Financial Highlights







(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)











































































For the Quarter Ended













For the Quarter Ended





























March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024

































Balance

















Rate







(1)



















Balance

















Rate







(1)























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:



















































































































Loans receivable, net









$





1,056,441













5.06





%





$





1,071,004









4.74





%









Investment securities













118,431













1.55













141,390









1.46













FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments













10,268













8.30













9,505









8.84













Interest-earning deposits













35,182













4.42













29,099









5.40













Total interest-earning assets









$





1,220,322













4.73





%





$





1,250,998









4.41





%









Total assets









$





1,251,168





















$





1,281,975













































































Deposits



(2)











$





885,032













1.26





%





$





910,781









1.18





%









Borrowings













221,787













4.52













223,632









4.63













Total interest-bearing liabilities



(2)











$





1,106,819













1.91





%





$





1,134,413









1.86





%









Total stockholders’ equity









$





130,081





















$





130,906























(1)



Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.







(2)



Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $88.4 million and $91.0 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The average balance of uninsured deposits of $131.2 million and $139.0 million in the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



















































































Nine Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





























March 31, 2025

















March 31, 2024





























Balance

















Rate







(1)



















Balance

















Rate







(1)























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:



















































































































Loans receivable, net









$





1,050,748













5.00





%





$





1,072,741









4.64





%









Investment securities













123,983













1.52













147,445









1.42













FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments













10,186













8.33













9,505









8.22













Interest-earning deposits













28,404













4.79













31,538









5.38













Total interest-earning assets









$





1,213,321













4.67





%





$





1,261,229









4.31





%









Total assets









$





1,243,635





















$





1,291,902













































































Deposits



(2)











$





876,176













1.25





%





$





921,905









0.99





%









Borrowings













223,087













4.59













222,206









4.50













Total interest-bearing liabilities



(2)











$





1,099,263













1.93





%





$





1,144,111









1.67





%









Total stockholders’ equity









$





130,911





















$





130,686























(1)



Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.







(2)



Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $88.4 million and $98.9 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The average balance of uninsured deposits of $127.5 million and $139.1 million in the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.







ASSET QUALITY:





























































































As of

















As of

















As of

















As of

















As of





















03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24











Loans on non-accrual status





































































Mortgage loans:





































































Single-family









$





925









$





2,530









$





2,106









$





2,596









$





2,246









Multi-family













470













—













—













—













—









Total













1,395













2,530













2,106













2,596













2,246













































































Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:













—













—













—













—













—









Total













—













—













—













—













—













































































Total non-performing loans



(1)















1,395













2,530













2,106













2,596













2,246













































































Real estate owned, net













—













—













—













—













—









Total non-performing assets









$





1,395









$





2,530









$





2,106









$





2,596









$





2,246











(1)



The non-performing loan balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans.







