Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Q1 Income Declines, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.68 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $1.90 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $8.93 million from $8.61 million last year.

