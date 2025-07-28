Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.63 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $1.95 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $14.10 million from $13.92 million last year.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.63 Mln. vs. $1.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $14.10 Mln vs. $13.92 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.