Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Provident Financial Holdings declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable June 5, 2025.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Provident Savings Bank, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, which will be distributed to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2025. The company also included a safe-harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements that may involve uncertainties and risks affecting its future performance and business environment, as detailed in its SEC filings.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, which demonstrates strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.



Shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025, will receive the cash dividend, incentivizing investment and indicating stable operational health.



The cash dividend payout date of June 5, 2025, provides a clear timeline for shareholders, enhancing investor confidence in the company's financial planning and stability.

The announcement of a cash dividend may indicate limited reinvestment in growth opportunities, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's long-term strategy.



The extensive cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements may reflect uncertainty in the company's operating environment, which could affect investor confidence.



The reference to various risks impacting actual results may highlight vulnerabilities within the company or its market, potentially discouraging investment interest.

What is the cash dividend announced by Provident Financial Holdings?

The cash dividend declared is $0.14 per share for shareholders of the common stock.

When will shareholders receive the cash dividend?

Shareholders will receive the cash dividend on June 5, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of the Company's common stock as of May 15, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

Where can I find more information about the Company’s financial performance?

More information can be found in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What factors could affect the Company’s forward-looking statements?

Factors include the business environment, interest rates, competitive conditions, and regulatory changes.

Full Release



RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on May 15, 2025 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on June 5, 2025.









Safe-Harbor Statement



















Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.







Contacts:





Donavon P. Ternes





President and





Chief Executive Officer





Tam B. Nguyen





Senior Vice President and





Chief Financial Officer





(951) 686-6060



