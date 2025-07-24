Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Provident Financial Holdings declared a $0.14 cash dividend, payable to shareholders on September 4, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share for its shareholders. To be eligible for the dividend, shareholders must own common stock as of the close of business on August 14, 2025, with the payment scheduled for September 4, 2025. The press release also includes a safe-harbor statement indicating that certain forward-looking statements within it may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from projections. These risks encompass factors such as the business environment, interest rates, and regulatory changes, with details available in the company’s SEC filings.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share signals strong financial performance and provides direct returns to shareholders.

The cash dividend payment date of September 4, 2025, reflects the company's commitment to shareholder value and consistent dividend policy.

Shareholders are incentivized to remain invested in the company, potentially leading to increased stock stability and attractiveness to new investors.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend may indicate limited reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could concern investors looking for long-term value creation.



The presence of forward-looking statements suggests that the Company is facing uncertainties that could impact its future performance, raising potential red flags for investors.



The mention of various risks, such as the general business environment and competitive conditions, may generate concerns about the Company's resilience and ability to navigate challenges in the financial market.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Provident Financial Holdings?

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its common stock.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend will be payable on September 4, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the cash dividend?

Shareholders of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on August 14, 2025, are entitled to receive the dividend.

What factors could affect Provident Financial's performance?

Performance may be affected by the business environment, interest rates, and regulatory changes among other risks.

Where can I find more information about Provident Financial Holdings?

More information can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PROV Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $PROV Data Alerts

$PROV insiders have traded $PROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GWENDOLYN WERTZ (Senior Vice President) sold 1,940 shares for an estimated $29,876

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PROV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $PROV stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on August 14, 2025 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on September 4, 2025.





Safe-Harbor Statement







Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.







Contacts:





Donavon P. Ternes





President and





Chief Executive Officer









Peter C. Fan





Senior Vice President and





Chief Financial Officer









(951) 686-6060



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.